Vampire Survivors Slashes Onto PlayStation This Summer

PlayStation players will soon be able to lose countless hours to the chaotic, mesmerizing madness of Vampire Survivors as the game heads to PS4 and PS5 this Summer.

The news was revealed alongside the announcement of a Contra crossover for the roguelike action game.

Vampire Survivors PlayStation trailer

Vampire Survivors became a smash hit for developer poncle on PC Early Access in 2021 before moving to Xbox in 2022 and Nintendo Switch last year. It sees players pick a hero character to take into battle against hordes of monstrous enemies with automated combat dishing out death in increasingly colorful ways.

The Contra crossover is coming to the game next month, joining Among Us. You can read the details and watch the trailer for that below.

Vampire Survivors is joining forces with Konami‘s iconic Contra series in a new downloadable content that’s a blast from the past—emphasis on the BLAST.

The President’s cousin’s sister’s dog has been kidnapped by Red Falcon. Are you bad enough to come to the rescue?

“Operation Guns” embraces the visceral simplicity of classic Contra, with build-focused characters that encourage min-maxing and stat manipulation, a tonne of weapons (we’re talking 20, including evolutions!), and a difficulty curve that combines quintessentially arcade-hard gameplay with the original Vampire Survivors formula.