Brotato: Hit Roguelike Action Shooter Hits PlayStation Next Week

Blobfish is set to release roguelike action shooter Brotato for PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Red Art Games will also release a physical Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 5.

Brotato brings its arsenal to PlayStation

Brotato heads to PlayStation consoles on January 30, 2024.

Brotato is a top-down arena shooter roguelite (in the vein of Vampire Survivors) where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives. It was first released on PC in 2022 and on Switch last year.

A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling six weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.

You can watch the Brotato Deluxe Edition trailer below.

Game Features