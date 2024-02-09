Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Gets Photo Mode

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will come with a new photo mode when the collection launches next week. Not only will players be able to capture snapshots of any of the game’s exciting moments, but there will also be plenty of opportunities to stop the action and pose for the perfect picture.

Making use of the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered enhanced visuals

The new photo mode will seemingly allow the action to be paused at any time to take a photo. Once paused, the camera can be rotated through 360o to take the photo from any angle while the roll and field of view can also be adjusted.

Once the ideal angle has been found, Lara Croft’s outfit can be changed. This includes facial expressions, classic outfits like the black catsuit, and a variety of weapons, such as the MP5, a harpoon gun, or her pistols. There is even a selection of poses, from sitting (albeit seemingly in the middle of the air) to diving through the air while taking out enemies.

The camera can also be detached to capture panoramic views. There’s even the chance to use it to spot hidden collectibles or look at a puzzle from a different angle, something that’s likely to come in handy if you want to earn all of the collection’s 200 trophies. The bad news is that while the trophy lists are yet to go live on PlayStation servers, previous leaks have suggested that only the PS4 versions will have Platinum trophies.

Not only will Tomb Raider I-III Remastered include the three original games, but the collection also has all expansions and secret levels. These are Unfinished Business for Tomb Raider, Golden Mask for Tomb Raider II, and The Lost Artifact from Tomb Raider III. The remastered games also have modern control options, new 3D assets, real-time lighting effects, and other “surprises that players will have to discover.”