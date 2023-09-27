Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Release Date Delayed Into 2024

Those of you who’ve been looking forward to Don’t Nod‘s upcoming action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be saddened to hear that the studio has had to delay the game until next year.

Seemingly to avoid clashing with other big releases

In a recent press release on the developer’s website – with a similar message posted on Twitter/X – Don’t Nod (formerly Dontnod Entertainment) has said it’ll be postponing the release of Ghosts of New Eden until February 13, 2024. The game was originally scheduled to launch on November 7, 2023.

According to the company, the title is “finished and set for release,” but the team decided to delay the launch, citing “an intense release cycle for AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year.”

With huge releases from big names like Call of Duty, not to mention the RoboCop adaptation Rogue City, happening in November, it stands to reason that the French developer would want to give its new game as much breathing room as possible. Launching something in conjunction with many other popular franchises can risk leaving less-known titles behind.

From the people that brought us the Life Is Strange series, Ghosts of Eden is a third-person game that follows the story of two ghost hunters, Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. It’s being published by Focus Entertainment, known for a slew of popular titles, including Vampyr, which was also developed by Don’t Nod.

The studio has said it hopes the three-month delay means Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be given the “attention it deserves” away from a busy AAA release schedule.