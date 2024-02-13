PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 13, 2024

By Louis Edwards

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PSVR Games

  • Border Bots VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Airhead
  • Another World Mahjong Girl
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Bpop
  • Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator
  • Cannibal Abduction
  • Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
  • City Bus Driver Simulator
  • Dead Hook
  • Deathly Dangerous
  • Drift Odyssey
  • Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
  • Euphoria
  • HELLDIVERS™ 2
  • INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
  • Jubilee
  • Legendary Tales
  • Manitas Kitchen
  • Mighty Aphid 2
  • Mustache In Hell
  • Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets
  • Paint by Pixel
  • Poly Shooting Simulator
  • Prisonela DX
  • Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator
  • Shanghai Summer
  • Speed Crew
  • Sports & Adventure Pinball
  • The Inquisitor
  • The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
  • The Oregon Trail
  • The Tales of Bayun
  • Treasures of The Roman Empire
  • Tsugunohi
  • Ultros
  • Virtual Surfing

