PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 13, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PSVR Games

Border Bots VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Airhead

Another World Mahjong Girl

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Bpop

Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator

Cannibal Abduction

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2

City Bus Driver Simulator

Dead Hook

Deathly Dangerous

Drift Odyssey

Dungeonoid 2 Awakening

Euphoria

HELLDIVERS™ 2

INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY

Jubilee

Legendary Tales

Manitas Kitchen

Mighty Aphid 2

Mustache In Hell

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets

Paint by Pixel

Poly Shooting Simulator

Prisonela DX

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator

Shanghai Summer

Speed Crew

Sports & Adventure Pinball

The Inquisitor

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology

The Oregon Trail

The Tales of Bayun

Treasures of The Roman Empire

Tsugunohi

Ultros

Virtual Surfing

