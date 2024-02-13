PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 13, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Foamstars (PS5 & PS4)
- Rollerdome (PS5 & PS4)
- Steelrising (PS5)
PSVR Games
- Border Bots VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Airhead
- Another World Mahjong Girl
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Bpop
- Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator
- Cannibal Abduction
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
- City Bus Driver Simulator
- Dead Hook
- Deathly Dangerous
- Drift Odyssey
- Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
- Euphoria
- HELLDIVERS™ 2
- INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
- Jubilee
- Legendary Tales
- Manitas Kitchen
- Mighty Aphid 2
- Mustache In Hell
- Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets
- Paint by Pixel
- Poly Shooting Simulator
- Prisonela DX
- Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator
- Shanghai Summer
- Speed Crew
- Sports & Adventure Pinball
- The Inquisitor
- The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
- The Oregon Trail
- The Tales of Bayun
- Treasures of The Roman Empire
- Tsugunohi
- Ultros
- Virtual Surfing