Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on PS5 Doesn’t Have DLC on Disc Because of Sony – Report

Cyberpunk 2077’s Ultimate Edition was announced yesterday, and curiously, the PS5 version doesn’t have the Phantom Liberty DLC on disc. The move has left fans puzzled because the Xbox Series X|S physical edition does come with everything on disc. Apparently, the issue is on Sony’s end rather than CD Projekt RED‘s.

Why Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on PS5 doesn’t have DLC on disc

According to Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, Sony mandates building a separate game SKU should developers want to release its DLC on disc later down the line. He claims to have heard about this issue from other developers, although neither CD Projekt RED nor Sony have commented in this particular instance.

Ahhh, I know what’s up. This is a problem with Sony’s backend. They don’t allow you to include DLC on disc like this without basically building an entirely new SKU. Other devs have had this same issue. — John Linneman @dark1x.bsky.social (@dark1x) November 21, 2023

When a follower asked if building a new SKU is a lot of work, Linneman said that he believes CD Projekt RED would have to recompile Cyberpunk 2077 with the DLC included as a separate version “which means resubmission to Sony.” He recons that costs time as well as money.

Nevertheless, PS5 players are unhappy with the move, as can be seen by the responses to the tweet below.

Just to clarify, it's on the disc on Xbox. PS5 has a code included and PC is downloadable as well. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 21, 2023

It’s highly unlikely that CD Projekt RED will change its mind since the discs will be on store shelves as soon as December 5.