New Cyberpunk and The Witcher Single-Player Games Won’t Have Microtransactions

CD Projekt RED has said that fans shouldn’t expect mictotransactions in The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 sequel as long as they have no multiplayer elements. The comments come seemingly in response to the controversy surrounding Dragon’s Dogma 2, which has been criticized for excessive microtransactions added at launch.

The Witcher 4 development ramps up as Cyberpunk 2077 sequel enters concept phase

Details about the upcoming games are still scant, but The Witcher 4 — code named Polaris — is expected to be a single-player game like its predecessor. CDPR has The Witcher multiplayer project brewing separately.

During an interview with Stockwatch.pl, CDPR’s Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz was quizzed about the developer adding microtransactions to its games in the future. In response, Nielubowicz made it clear that CDPR stands by its stance that there is no place for microtransactions in single-player games. He added that the studio won’t rule out monetization for its multiplayer games, however.

The backlash surrounding Dragon’s Dogma 2 resulted in Capcom issuing a statement emphasizing that the game’s lengthy list of DLC — which includes rare in-game items — can be earned through gameplay. In a recent update, the company increased the in-game availability of one such item called “The Art of Metamorphosis.”