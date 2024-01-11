Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Begins Active Development

Active development has started on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, internally named Orion. Now that the Phantom Liberty expansion has been released for the original game, those involved in the development of the game’s sequel have headed to Boston to create a new CD Projekt Red studio solely to develop Orion.

Cyberpunk 2077 was “just a warm-up” to the sequel

Cyberpunk’s narrative director Igor Sarzyński confirmed that today was the team’s first day in their new Boston office and they had officially started work on Orion. He went on to add that he “couldn’t be more excited for this project” and he is “sure we can make it something special,” adding that “2077 was just a warm-up.” Little else is known about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, although CDPR has previously said it “will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.”

Orion had been in the conceptual design phase up until the end of 2023. The game will now be developed primarily by the new CDPR team in Boston, with assistance from its studio in Vancouver. Throughout 2024, CD Projekt plans to increase its spending on research and development for the game.

By the end of the year, CDPR’s chief creative officer Adam Badowski hopes that a team of “several dozens” will be working on the game, including members of the team in the studio’s native Poland.

There are multiple projects in development at CD Projekt alongside Orion. There’s the next installment of the mainline The Witcher games, currently codenamed Polaris. This is aiming to be the first game in a brand new The Witcher trilogy. There’s also a separate full-fledged Witcher game called Canis Majoris and a new IP codenamed Hadar. Finally, there was a multiplayer The Witcher game in progress at developer The Molasses Flood, although the fate of this game is unknown following layoffs at the studio early last year.