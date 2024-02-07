Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Nabs Former Mortal Kombat and Fable Devs Among Others

CD Projekt RED has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 sequel code named Project Orion is going full steam ahead, and the studio has assembled a talented team of industry veterans for the task. Development will be led by CDPR’s North American studios based in the U.S. and Canada.

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel boasts an impressive team of AAA veterans

Dan Hernberg, formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, will serve as the sequel’s executive producer. He will be joined by Ryan Barnard as game director, who has previously served Ubisoft. Mortal Kombat series’ formal technical director Alan Villani has been assigned the role of engineering director, and award-winning writing Anna Megill will be the lead writer. Megill has previously written for games like Control (Remedy), Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Arkane), and the upcoming Xbox game Fable.

Last but not least, former BioWare lead writer and New York Times bestselling novelist Alexander Freed will assist in writing Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel. “Project Orion is currently in the early stages of development, with studio veterans previously involved in Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy-thriller Phantom Liberty expansion spearheading the project,” CDPR wrote in a press release.

Separately, CDPR is busy working on The Witcher 4, which is expected to be its next release.