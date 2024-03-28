CD Projekt Shares Update on The Witcher and Cyberpunk Sequels, New IP Hadar

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 publisher CD Projekt held its 2023 earnings conference on Thursday. In addition to discussing the latter game’s financial success, the conference provided updates on current projects. These include three upcoming Witcher games, the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, and the new IP called Hadar.

The Witcher 4 is CD Projekt’s current priority

CD Project has six major games in its development pipeline, though none of them are in full production. CDPR’s current priority is Polaris, which fans sometimes called The Witcher 4. The studio’s also working on the Cyberpunk sequel codenamed Orion and a new IP called Hadar. Meanwhile, studios The Molasses Flood and Fools Theory are developing a Witcher spinoff codenamed Siris and a remake codenamed Canis Majoris. The Witcher 4 and the spinoff game are both in pre-production, while the others are still in the concept phase.

However, The Witcher 4 is the most developed, with CDPR hoping to begin full production in the second half of 2024. As of this writing, the studio has 403 developers, a majority of its development staff, primarily working on the project. That also does not count additional personnel assisting on it now but who will be moved around as needed.

Unfortunately, CD Projekt isn’t ready to speculate on release dates or go into specific details about the upcoming games. However, fans shouldn’t expect The Witcher remake to be a one-to-one copy of the original. It’s also not going to be “The Witcher 3 in new clothing,” and it will feature new mechanics and other gameplay elements.

CD Projekt is also investigating the possibility of partnering with mobile studios to develop licensed games based on its franchises. However, the publisher does not have any specific plans.