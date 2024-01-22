The Witcher 4 Release Date Might Be Close to PS6 Launch

Analysts expect The Witcher 4‘s release date to be no closer than 2026-2027, giving birth to speculations that it’ll be a next-gen launch game. CD Projekt RED joint CEO Adam Badowski told Reuters this morning that the studio aims to enter production phase this year.

Badowski didn’t give Reuters any estimates for when The Witcher 4 will release, but considering CDPR is “aiming” to start production sometime this year, analysts don’t see it releasing before 2026 at the earliest. CDPR is also famous for lengthy game development times, so we won’t be surprised if The Witcher 4 ends up targeting the PS6.

“We’d like to have around 400 people working on the project by the middle of the year”, Badowski said. He added that Cyberpunk 2077 sequel — code named Orion — is in the conceptual phase, and there will be around 80 people working on it by the end of 2024.

Orion will release after The Witcher 4 and will most certainly be a next-gen title. Badowski said that CDPR will not repeat the mistakes it made during Cyberpunk 2077’s development and launch.

Elsewhere, Badowski said that CDPR has no plans to replace developers with AI to speed things up.