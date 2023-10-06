Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Being Developed by Those Who Fixed the Original Release

CD Projekt RED has said that Cyberpunk 2077‘s sequel is being handled by the team that was responsible for fixing the original release as well as designing Phantom Liberty. The game’s 2020 launch ended up being a disaster for CDPR, following which the studio faced class-action lawsuits and a stern response from Sony Interactive Entertainment, who temporarily pulled the game from the PS Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is in conceptual design phase

In a recent investor presentation, CDPR’s chief creative officer Adam Badowski said that Cyberpunk 2077’s follow-up is in conceptual design phase, and it will be developed by teams spread across Vancouver, BC and Boston, MA. By late 2024, a team of “several dozens” will be working on the game, with half of the developers working out of North America and half of them working out of Poland.

“This project is on a conceptual design level right now, and it’s going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty,” Badowski said (via PSU). “We’re going to work out of North America, Vancouver and Boston locations, team leadership are already there.”

CDPR is also working on multiple projects in The Witcher universe, which it has yet to reveal.