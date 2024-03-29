Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update 1.050 Is Live, Improves PS5 Performance

As promised, Capcom has rolled out Dragon’s Dogma 2 update 1.050, which improves PS5 performance and fixes numerous bugs. The update is currently only available on the PS5 and PC, with Xbox Series X|S versions to follow in the next few days.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 update 1.050 patch notes for PS5 and PC
Complete patch notes are as follows:
[PlayStation 5 / Steam]
- Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.
- Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.
- Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.
- Miscellaneous text display issues.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
[PlayStation 5]
- Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.
- Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.
- Adding the option to set Frame Rate at Max 30fps in Options.
[Steam]
- Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.
- Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.
*Capcom has asked players not to expect significant frame rate improvements as those are planned for future updates. Details will be shared ahead of release.