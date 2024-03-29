Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update 1.050 Is Live, Improves PS5 Performance

As promised, Capcom has rolled out Dragon’s Dogma 2 update 1.050, which improves PS5 performance and fixes numerous bugs. The update is currently only available on the PS5 and PC, with Xbox Series X|S versions to follow in the next few days.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

[PlayStation 5 / Steam]

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display issues.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

[PlayStation 5]

Adding the option * to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options. Adding the option to set Frame Rate at Max 30fps in Options.

[Steam]

Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.

*Capcom has asked players not to expect significant frame rate improvements as those are planned for future updates. Details will be shared ahead of release.