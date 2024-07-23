Helldivers 2 Getting ‘Biggest Update Yet,’ Here’s What’s Coming

Arrowhead has revealed Helldivers 2‘s “biggest update yet,” which will add new enemies, mission objectives, difficulty levels, and more. The update is scheduled to go live early next month, but we’ve gotten an overview of what’s coming. Complete patch notes will become available in due course.

The update, titled Escalation of Freedom, will release on August 6 on the PS5 and PC. It’ll come with a high difficulty (combat rating 10) Super Helldive. Arrowhead reckons that this will give players ample challenge, and they’ll get “greater rewards” for overcoming it.

Players’ feedback regarding mission variation has also been taken on board for the update, which will add new mission objectives, and bigger enemy outposts with new Super Sample rewards. Many of these new objectives will be playable on difficulties other than CR 10 as well.

Then, there are new enemies along with the return of the Impaler from the original Helldivers. The update will add Terminid Spore Charger because “the regular old Charger wasn’t scary enough.” We’ll also get the Terminid Alpha Commander — a “supercharged” Brood Commander that’ll give players more hell.

Escalation of Freedom will also bring “bot surprises” alongside Automatons, including the “formidable” Rocket Tank.

There’s a lot more to the update, with Arrowhead pledging to address grief kicking and quality-of-life improvements. Complete patch notes will become available ahead of the update, which will detail all the improvements and bug fixes.