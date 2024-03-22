Dragon’s Dogma 2 Criticized for Adding Excessive Microtransactions at Launch

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched with excellent reviews, but Capcom appears to have soured the experience with egregious microtransactions. Added at launch and instantly criticized, the game’s add-on purchases consist of the ability to alter character appearances and features, fast travel, and much more.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 microtransactions explained

To address the elephant in the room, all of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s add-on DLCs can be obtained in the game. However — and perhaps Capcom is well aware of this — those items are extremely rare. ‘The Art of Metamorphosis,’ for instance, is a rare find that allows players to edit their character’s appearance. It’s $1.99 for those who are struggling to find enough.

Then, ‘Portcrystals’ are add-ons that allow players to make fast travel points, which director Hideaki Itsuno previously said that he isn’t a huge fan of. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is apparently designed to make exploration lucrative. There are also ‘Wakestones’ that can be used to resurrect players and NPCs. Those who are struggling to win a tough battle can fork out some cash to stay alive through the end.

Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player game, none of the above technically constitute pay-to-win, but it’s not necessary a good look.

dragon's dogma? more like drags on my wallet jesus fucking christ capcom



(refunded at 118 minutes god this sucks)



paying for fast travel? paying for character editing? paying for revive stones?



BRO IT'S A 100 DOLLAR GAME WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/7Y7eqQJqZq — Rimmy (@Rimmy_Downunder) March 22, 2024