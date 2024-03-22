Dragon’s Dogma 2 Criticized for Adding Excessive Microtransactions at Launch

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched with excellent reviews, but Capcom appears to have soured the experience with egregious microtransactions. Added at launch and instantly criticized, the game’s add-on purchases consist of the ability to alter character appearances and features, fast travel, and much more.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 microtransactions explained
To address the elephant in the room, all of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s add-on DLCs can be obtained in the game. However — and perhaps Capcom is well aware of this — those items are extremely rare. ‘The Art of Metamorphosis,’ for instance, is a rare find that allows players to edit their character’s appearance. It’s $1.99 for those who are struggling to find enough.
Then, ‘Portcrystals’ are add-ons that allow players to make fast travel points, which director Hideaki Itsuno previously said that he isn’t a huge fan of. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is apparently designed to make exploration lucrative. There are also ‘Wakestones’ that can be used to resurrect players and NPCs. Those who are struggling to win a tough battle can fork out some cash to stay alive through the end.
Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player game, none of the above technically constitute pay-to-win, but it’s not necessary a good look.