Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets Big Update With New Graphics Options and Features

Capcom rolled out a major Dragon’s Dogma 2 update this morning, the patch notes for which reveal graphical improvements as well as much-welcome new features, including the ability to sell items from the storage menu. The latest update brings the game version to 1.200.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

Adjustments and additions to the storage.

Adding function to sell items from the storage menu. Adding function to equip armor from the storage menu. Adding function to equip armor from the storage when changing vocation in a vocation guild. Increasing the maximum number of items of one kind that can be put in storage from 99 to 999. Adjusting so that when an item is put in the storage beyond the maximum limit, the maximum number of items are automatically put in storage.

Adding the option to turn the Arisen’s visibility on or off in photo mode.

Adjusting so that it’s easier to find oxcarts in the field.

Fixing issue where Venator’s Leggings, Ring of Predominance, and Comforting Neck Wrap were unobtainable.

Fixing issues that caused players to be able to enter areas they should not be able to.

Fixing issue with purchase pricing for precious stones in Vermund being incorrect at some shops.

Fixing issue where the oracle’s guidance would not account for a necessary character being dead.

Fixing issue where some gathering points would not regenerate until the next playthrough.

Fixing issue where incorrect NPC portraits were displayed.

Fixing issues around opening the door in the Ancestral Chamber.

Fixing issue with hair display on characters of maximum height.

Fixing issues around CPU overload in certain situations.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Console specific

Adding option to change graphics settings to high/low.

Adding option to turn 120Hz output on/off.

Via Capcom