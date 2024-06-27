Dragon's Dogma 2 update

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets Big Update With New Graphics Options and Features

Capcom rolled out a major Dragon’s Dogma 2 update this morning, the patch notes for which reveal graphical improvements as well as much-welcome new features, including the ability to sell items from the storage menu. The latest update brings the game version to 1.200.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 update 1.200 PS5 patch notes (June 27, 2024)

Complete patch notes are as follows:

Adjustments and additions to the storage.

  • Adding function to sell items from the storage menu.
    • Adding function to equip armor from the storage menu.
    • Adding function to equip armor from the storage when changing vocation in a vocation guild.
    • Increasing the maximum number of items of one kind that can be put in storage from 99 to 999.
    • Adjusting so that when an item is put in the storage beyond the maximum limit, the maximum number of items are automatically put in storage.
  • Adding the option to turn the Arisen’s visibility on or off in photo mode.
  • Adjusting so that it’s easier to find oxcarts in the field.
  • Fixing issue where Venator’s Leggings, Ring of Predominance, and Comforting Neck Wrap were unobtainable.
  • Fixing issues that caused players to be able to enter areas they should not be able to.
  • Fixing issue with purchase pricing for precious stones in Vermund being incorrect at some shops.
  • Fixing issue where the oracle’s guidance would not account for a necessary character being dead.
  • Fixing issue where some gathering points would not regenerate until the next playthrough.
  • Fixing issue where incorrect NPC portraits were displayed.
  • Fixing issues around opening the door in the Ancestral Chamber.
  • Fixing issue with hair display on characters of maximum height.
  • Fixing issues around CPU overload in certain situations.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Console specific

  • Adding option to change graphics settings to high/low.
  • Adding option to turn 120Hz output on/off. 

Via Capcom

