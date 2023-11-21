Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Announced But Not Everything Is On Disc

A year after CD Projekt RED outed its existence, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has been announced for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This edition will include the base game (post-update 2.0) and the Phantom Liberty expansion and will be released both digitally and physically.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will be released on December 5. While the digital version will be available worldwide, the physical edition will be available via select retailers. The base game will be on disc but unlike The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion will come in the form of a download code. CD Projekt RED confirmed as much in June when it told a fan that Phantom Liberty would only be available digitally.

“This new release is the perfect way to experience every story of the dark future; it also contains the free Update 2.0, which overhauled many of the game’s systems, introducing dynamic skill trees, high-octane vehicle combat, and enhanced enemy and police AI — as well as adding new weapons, vehicles, and clothes,” reads a press release.

There’s nothing fancy about the Ultimate Edition except for a few bells and whistles, like the previously released digital content available as part of the “My Rewards” program for all those who register.