Wolverine PS5 Narrative Lead Leaves Insomniac for CD Projekt RED

Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 story lead Mary Kenney has announced her departure from Insomniac Games for CD Projekt RED. Her move comes months after Wolverine lost its art director Aaron Habibipour to CDPR.

Fans shouldn’t be worried about Wolverine PS5 story lead’s departure

Kenney, who was co-leading Wolverine’s story development, spent over five years at Insomniac Games during which she worked on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Her and Habibipour moving on to new projects at CDPR don’t come as a surprise as work seems to be kicking off on the next Witcher game and Cyberpunk 2077 follow-up code named Project Orion.

Meanwhile, Wolverine has been in development for a while and its main scenario and art direction are most likely already set. “Today was my first day as a senior writer at CD Projekt RED,” Kenney wrote on LinkedIn (via Reddit). “I can’t wait to talk more about my project, I’m thrilled to be getting back into RPGs.”

While Kenney hasn’t specified what she’s working on, Habibipour previously disclosed that he has joined the Project Orion team.

Insomniac Games recently said that it’s not ready to reveal Wolverine yet. There’s some speculation that the game will release in 2025 but Sony has yet to confirm a release window.