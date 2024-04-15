PlayStation Stars Points Can Be Redeemed for Helldivers 2 and Rise of the Ronin

Sony has updated the rewards section for PlayStation Stars points, adding Helldivers 2 and Rise of the Ronin to the list alongside Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC. Those who sign up for the loyalty program earn points for partaking in various monthly gaming activities (or campaigns, as Sony calls them) as well as making purchases from the PlayStation Store.

How many PlayStation Stars points do Helldivers 2 and Rise of the Ronin cost?

As spotted by a Redditor, Sony quietly changed PlayStation Stars rewards recently, offering the following:

Helldivers 2 for 10,000 points

Rise of the Ronin for 17,500 points

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC for 5,000 points

Mortal Kombat 1 500 Dragon Krystals for 1,250 points

Apex Legends 500 Coins for 1,250 points

Balatro for 3,750 points

Minecraft for 5,000 points

Some of the previous rewards including Destiny 2 500 Silver (1,250 points), Gris (4,250 points), Stardew Valley (3,750 points), and Dredge (6,250 points) are also still available.

Those who want to redeem their points towards wallet funds can still do so.

To clarify, players are not being offered any discounts here. You get $20 PSN credit for 5,000 points, so this is useful for those who often make online purchases and partake in campaigns, with points racked up as a result.