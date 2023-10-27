Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Window Seemingly Delayed by Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws release date window may have been delayed. In a recent earnings call, Ubisoft said that a “large game” was delayed into FY2024-25 to “maximize its value creation.” Ubisoft previously hasn’t mentioned any big projects scheduled for the current fiscal year apart from Outlaws, which makes it highly likely that this is the title the company is referring to.

No recent Ubisoft earnings call seems complete without the announcement of a delay for Skull & Bones. The game, which has been in production since 2013 and has undergone beta tests, is now scheduled for release between January and March 2024. Ubisoft didn’t provide a reason for the delay.

“The overperformance in Q2 and the current positive momentum of Ubisoft’s brands build confidence for the rest of the year,” Ubisoft said in a statement, adding that it is in a position to see “strong top line growth” and “operating income of approximately €400 million, without releasing the other large game it had initially planned to launch during the last quarter of the current fiscal year.” “The Company has decided to launch this other large game in FY2024-25, so as to maximize its value creation,” Ubisoft concludes.

On a positive note, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has done well, with performance on par with Origins and Odyssey.