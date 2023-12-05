Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Breaks Street Date But Won’t Work Yet

PS5 copies of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have broken street date a couple of days early, but the lucky gamers to get their hands on a copy have found they won’t work yet. Those trying to load up the game get a message implying they have to wait until December 7 for the game to start.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets stuck on a loading screen

Those who try to start Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora now will get stuck on a loading screen that simply has the name of the game and its release date of December 7, as shown in a Reddit post from Interesting-Squash81. This is because the game has a mandatory day one patch download according to the Ubisoft Store.

While some day one patches are available before a game’s release date, it seems like the update for Avatar hasn’t been released yet. Ubisoft is yet to detail what bug fixes and gameplay improvements will be included in the patch.

Players will need an internet connection to set up a Ubisoft account and to download additional content like the complimentary Aranahe Warrior Pack and the Child of Two Worlds Pack pre-order bonus. A one-time internet connection is also needed to launch the game, but an offline mode will become available once the day one patch has been downloaded.

Online two-player co-op will be available for the game’s campaign, but only once players have finished the quest “The Aranahe Clan.” The co-op world will represent the host’s campaign progress, although any completed quests and activities, progression, and gear unlocks will also be available in the guest’s campaign.

The game’s physical lock is certainly a unique method of preventing game footage from leaking online ahead of release. With reviews expected to go live tomorrow, December 6, Ubisoft has been trying its hardest to prevent details of the game from leaking out, especially since details of the game’s story and gameplay have appeared online prematurely on several occasions.