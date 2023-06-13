Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PS5 Bonus Content Revealed

Ubisoft has revealed the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PS5 bonus content that will be available to players at launch. The content will not be exclusive, but will be free to PS5 players; those on Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and PC will be able to purchase it from the in-game store.

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Aranahe Warrior Pack bonus content

PS5 players will get free access to the Aranahe Warrior Pack when the game launches on December 7.

The Aranahe are a clan of Na’vi weavers who live in the Kinglor Forest who will guide players on their first flight. The Aranahe Warrior Pack includes a traditional character cosmetic set and a weapon cosmetic set based on the clan. No extra action is needed to claim the pack, as it will be available in players’ inventories at launch.

The decision to give PS5 players extra bonus content stems from the marketing deal Sony has agreed to for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While it turns out the Aranahe Warrior Pack isn’t completely exclusive, Ubisoft didn’t mention how much it will cost on other platforms.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available for pre-order right now, and it is one of two Ubisoft titles making the jump to the increased price point of $69.99. Of course, there is also the Gold Edition that comes with the game’s Season Pass which includes two story expansions, an extra quest, a unique Banshee cosmetic set, and more. The Ultimate Edition then includes the Season Pass, Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack, Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack, and a digital artbook.