Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update 3.2 Adds 40 FPS Mode

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update 3.2 has added a 40 FPS mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The latest update, which is available now, also fixes issues with crashing, invisible NPCs, and the recurring problem of controller remapping being reset when the game is restarted.

Title update 3.2 was released today, April 23, and is approximately 2.4 GB on PS5. The main feature of the update was to introduce a 40 FPS mode on PS5 and Xbox, which can be used by players with 4K TVs that support up to 120Hz. Before today, the game had two graphics modes: Quality Mode with high resolution and 30 FPS, and Performance Mode with a lower resolution but 60 FPS gameplay.

There are a few other bug fixes too, including game crashes and invisible NPCs. You can see the full patch notes below:

NOTABLE IMPROVEMENTS:

[Xbox Series X/S, PS5] Added a 40 FPS mode.

[PC] Enabled Intel XeSS Super Sampling.

GLOBAL:

Added Fast Travel option to Research Station Alpha.

Controller re-mapping no longer resets on game restart.

Fixed various crashes.

Fixed a few misspellings.

Fixed some voice lines overlapping during dialogue.

MAIN QUESTS & SIDE-QUESTS:

[Main Quest – Shadows of the Past] Fixed an issue that would prevent the quest from updating when done in co-op.

ADDITIONAL BUG FIXES:

[All Platforms] Rescued Resistance human characters no longer appear back in the Resistance HQ with a mask on.

[All Platforms] Some NPCs no longer become invisible when at the edge of the Player’s vision.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t the first game to get a 40 FPS mode but it isn’t very common. Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the first to implement the game and the developer later added the mode to some of its other titles, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Other games, like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, were released with a 40 FPS mode from the start.