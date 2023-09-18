Spider-Man 2 PS5 Supports Ray Tracing in Every Mode

Insomniac Games has detailed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 graphics and performance modes, revealing that the game supports ray tracing in every mode. The previous games had a performance mode that turned ray tracing off. However, in Spider-Man 2, the feature is supported in all modes and turned on by default.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 graphics and performance detailed

Following a round of hands-on previews, Insomniac Games told IGN that it has “expanded” ray traced reflections throughout Spider-Man 2 and wants to make sure that all players get to experience them. Hence, ray tracing is turned on by default. “We’ve really figured out how to deliver what we feel like is the right Spider-Man visuals,” said Mike Fitzgerald, Director of Core Technology.

Spider-Man 2’s graphics have been tailored to players’ preferences. The game can be played in 30, 40, or 60 fps, and it supports VRR and 120 Hz displays. “The foundation for how we decide to render things is we like to have our resolution be dynamic and then we have a pretty robust temporal anti-aliasing solution that lets us scale that up and down,” Fitzgerald continued. “We get to leverage the players’ preference about how they want to play the game.”

Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on the PS5 on October 20.