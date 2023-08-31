Spider-Man 2 PS5 Size Revealed and You’ll Need to Make Space

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started shipping out the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundles, revealing the game’s size. The themed consoles, DualSense controller, and console covers were supposed to be available starting September 1, but Sony shipped them out a tad early.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 size sits at a whopping 98 GB

Folks who’ve received their Spider-Man consoles shared images of the box online, which asks players to have at least 98 GB of free space for the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 officially requires a minimum of 98 GB per the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle Retail Box. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/2Gyod29X1D — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Countdown?️?️ (@SpiderManCD) August 30, 2023

This is probably a good time to invest in extended storage, especially if you’re a fan of buying games digitally. Fall 2023 is chock-full of highly anticipated games, which will quickly fill up the hard drive.

For those wondering, the Spider-Man console comes with a download code, which will unlock when the game is available to pre-load.

In other Spider-Man 2 news, Insomniac Games took to Twitter last night to tease that it’s cooking something.

? — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 30, 2023

This could potentially be a reference to the rumored PlayStation State of Play, which is supposedly happening in September. Given that Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for release on October 20, it’s quite possible that we’ll be treated to a fresh showcase with gameplay footage.