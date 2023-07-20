Special Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console, Console Covers, & Controller Announced

Insomniac Games didn’t just show a trailer at its Comic-Con panel. The studio also revealed a host of special accessories for the PlayStation 5, which includes a special Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 accessory pre-orders go up soon

Pre-orders for this special red and black PS5 (with a matching DualSense) go live on July 28 through PlayStation Direct and select retailers, but it’s not clear how much it will cost. And it’s also being released on September 1, a month and a half before the actual game. Despite that gap, it still does come with a download code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that can be redeemed when it launches on October 20. This version also includes the game’s various pre-order bonuses.

Those who already own a PS5 don’t need to shell out for a whole new console in order to get a Spider-Man 2 PS5. Sony confirmed that the DualSense and console covers (for both the standard and digital version of the PS5) will also be sold separately. The pre-order and release dates are the same across the accessories, too. The designs on said accessories are, according to Sony, meant to “reflect the intensity of the symbiote and its capacity for transformation and power.”

Sony did something similar for the 2018 PS4 game. It sold a special red PS4 and PS4 Pro with a white spider insignia that were both coincidentally also announced at Comic-Con.