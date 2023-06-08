Spider-Man 2 Special Editions and Pre-Order Date Revealed

By Michael Leri

Insomniac Games announced on the Summer Game Fest stage that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was coming out on October 20 on PlayStation 5. However, the studio revealed even more off the stage, as the team talked about when Spider-Man 2 pre-orders were going live and showed its two special editions.

When do Spider-Man 2 pre-orders open up?

As stated on the PlayStation Blog, Spider-Man 2 pre-orders open up on June 16 at 10 a.m. local time for all versions at participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. This includes the $69.99 base version, as well as the two more expensive ones. Those who pre-order any edition get an early unlocks for the Arachknight Suit for Peter with three additional color variants, the Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with three color variants, the Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points. “Early unlock” means that all players will be able to earn this gear in the game.

The digital deluxe edition is $79.99 and comes with 10 skins, additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and two skill points. These 10 skins were designed by guest artists across comics, films, and PlayStation Studios. These artists are Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Maantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying.

The collector’s edition will be $229.99 and includes the digital deluxe edition, a steelbook, and a 19-inch statue of both Spider-Men fighting Venom.

Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

