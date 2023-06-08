Spider-Man 2 Release Date, Cover Art Debut at Summer Game Fest

Many were disappointed that the PlayStation Showcase didn’t have the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date. However, Insomniac Games has taken to Summer Game Fest to reveal the news and cover art. Spider-Man 2 is coming to PS5 on October 20.

What is the Spider-Man 2 cover art?

The cover art, appropriately, has two Spider-Men. This came alongside the above concept art, which is in the featured image and gallery. The first piece of art features Kraven, which creative director Bryan Intihar said was interesting because he’s not a superhuman, but just an apt hunter.

The second piece of concept art stars Venom. Intihar explained that Venom is not Eddie Brock because the team wanted to tell a different story. Players will have to play the game to figure out who Venom is.