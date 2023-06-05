Spider-Man 2 Dev Explains Why its Release Date Wasn’t at the PlayStation Showcase

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the showpiece of the PlayStation Showcase. It came with a long demo, but many also expected a solid date to come with it, given how it is Sony’s biggest holiday game. Insomniac Games has now come out and explained why the the studio didn’t give a Spider-Man 2 release date during the show.

Creative director Bryan Intihar spoke to The Washington Post about the game and acknowledged the elephant in the room. He noted that Insomniac wanted to be confident that Spider-Man 2 will hit the date the developer announces, which, reading between the lines, means the superhero sequel isn’t quite at that point yet.

“It’s really just making sure that we’re really confident that when we announce the date, we’re going to hit it,” said Intihar. “It’s really just about that.”

Aside from the studio’s 2016 reboot of Ratchet & Clank, Insomniac games typically don’t see delays, either. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and 2018’s Spider-Man are just a few examples recent AAA games that have hit the first date they were announced for, something that’s becoming very rare in the medium.

There’s nothing concrete, but Venom voice actor Tony Todd released a series of peculiar tweets in March stating that he heard the game will come out in September. It was an odd saga, as he put on a Venom-like voice shortly after saying it was the “person that has taken over Tony Todd’s Twitter feed” and to “not listen to anything he says” before closing out the video by stating that he has to “get out of Twitter jail.” Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game came out on September 7, 2018, so there’s some precedent there for a September release, but there’s still no official confirmation.