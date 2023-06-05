Spider-Man 2 Dev Explains Why its Release Date Wasn't at the PlayStation Showcase

Spider-Man 2 Dev Explains Why its Release Date Wasn’t at the PlayStation Showcase

By Michael Leri

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the showpiece of the PlayStation Showcase. It came with a long demo, but many also expected a solid date to come with it, given how it is Sony’s biggest holiday game. Insomniac Games has now come out and explained why the the studio didn’t give a Spider-Man 2 release date during the show.

A Spider-Man 2 release date will come when the team is “confident”

Creative director Bryan Intihar spoke to The Washington Post about the game and acknowledged the elephant in the room. He noted that Insomniac wanted to be confident that Spider-Man 2 will hit the date the developer announces, which, reading between the lines, means the superhero sequel isn’t quite at that point yet.

“It’s really just making sure that we’re really confident that when we announce the date, we’re going to hit it,” said Intihar. “It’s really just about that.”

Aside from the studio’s 2016 reboot of Ratchet & Clank, Insomniac games typically don’t see delays, either. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and 2018’s Spider-Man are just a few examples recent AAA games that have hit the first date they were announced for, something that’s becoming very rare in the medium.

Buy Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – UHD/BD Combo for $32.99

There’s nothing concrete, but Venom voice actor Tony Todd released a series of peculiar tweets in March stating that he heard the game will come out in September. It was an odd saga, as he put on a Venom-like voice shortly after saying it was the “person that has taken over Tony Todd’s Twitter feed” and to “not listen to anything he says” before closing out the video by stating that he has to “get out of Twitter jail.” Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game came out on September 7, 2018, so there’s some precedent there for a September release, but there’s still no official confirmation.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related