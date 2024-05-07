PlayStation Store Update Worldwide May 7, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PSVR Games
- MADiSON VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 1-2-Word Search!
- Animal Hunting 3D
- Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA
- Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition
- Candle Knight
- Counter Force: Tactical Warfare
- Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world
- Erra: Exordium
- ExitSlum11
- Freddi Fish 2: The Case of The Haunted Schoolhouse
- Freddi Fish 5: The Case of the Creature of Coral Cove
- Freddi Fish Collection
- Full Metal Sergeant
- Jack Holmes: Master Of Puppets
- MotoGP™24
- Mystic Warriors Battleground
- Outbreak The Fedora Files What Lydia Knows
- Pocket Academy 3
- Save Me Mr. Tako: Definitive Edition
- Sclash
- SCREEN
- Space Mercenary Defense Force
- Space Raiders
- Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2024 – USA
- TWO FACED
- Who’s Your Daddy?!