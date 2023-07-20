Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Shows Venom in Action

Insomniac Games said that its Comic-Con panel would have a lot of Venom, and that turned out to be accurate. The team unveiled a new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer that gave players a decent look at the infamous symbiote in addition to laying out more of the narrative.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer has leaked online

After a tantalizing tease from Insomniac, the trailer found its way online. It shows a handful of characters like Mr. Negative, Harry Osborn, and Mary Jane Watson, in addition to Peter Parker and Miles Morales, that latter of which is sporting a new haircut. Miles is also being forced to face Mr. Negative, the man who killed his dad in the first game.

Narrative director Jon Paquette said this conflict is a source of drama in the game. Creative director Bryan Intihar also explained that Peter and Miles are a “well-oiled machine” and that this game takes place nine or 10 months after the last game (it’s unclear if he means the 2018 title or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales).

The trailer also strongly implies that Harry is Venom, as many had figured. This was heavily hinted at in a post-credits sequence, as players found out that Harry wasn’t traveling during the events of the game, but actually suspended in a tank full of fluid getting treatment for an illness. A small symbiote tendril sticks to the tank before it cuts to black, foreshadowing what was to come.

As for the panel, Insomniac showed concept art of Venom. Tony Todd, who voices Venom, also called it the most exciting voice acting he’s done.

“Venom was fun to do. I wanted to make sure there was a joyous quality in his destruction,” said Todd. “I wanted a sense of joy and tenacity and deliciousness!”

Venom is also quite prevalent in the PS5 accessories that Insomniac announced during the panel.