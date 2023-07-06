Spider-Man 2 Comic-Con Panel Is All About the Symbiote

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was already confirmed for San Diego Comic-Con, and now Marvel has given a few more details about this panel. This panel is called “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships” and will feature some of the game’s creators and main actors.

The Spider-Man 2 panel will feature some of the actors and creators

As detailed on Marvel’s website, the panel will kick off in Hall H on July 20 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are among the Insomniac Games employees that will be there, alongside Marvel Games VP and creative director Bill Rosemann. Yuri Lowenthal, Nadji Jeter, Laura Bailey, and Tony Todd are the actors attending, who play Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Mary Jane Watson, and Venom, respectively.

The panel itself only comes with a small description that ties into the title and notes that it will go into “Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel.”

The symbiote has been a big part of Spider-Man 2’s pre-release marketing cycle. After being teased in the debut trailer, it was featured heavily in the game’s extensive segment during the PlayStation Showcase. The team then said the symbiote suit was “borderline brutal,” and Jeter noted in convention panel that symbiote powers were “everywhere” in the sequel.