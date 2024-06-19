Venom Voice Actor Tony Todd Might Be Teasing New Game With Yuri Lowenthal 

Insomniac’s Venom actor Tony Todd has teased a future project with Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal. Will it be the reported Venom game spin-off?

Was the Venom game teased by Tony Todd?

Todd wished Lowenthal a happy birthday on social media yesterday and wrote, ”2 major projects down & counting. ”

Last year, reports suggested that Insomniac was developing a Venom game named Venom: Lethal Protector. It was said that it would be similar in scale to the Miles Morales game. That would be the most obvious reunion of Lowenthal and Todd, with other Marvel projects a bit less Spider-Man-related, but it’s not completely out of the question. They could both appear in Wolverine somewhere.

A small-scale Venom game with the staggering production values Insomniac has would easily become a hit like Miles Morales’s. Venom is one of Marvel’s most popular characters, so it seems like a no-brainer to give fans more hands-on time with the symbiote.

Alleged Alpha gameplay of Spider-Man 3 recently leaked online, revealing a potentially huge spoiler for one of the game’s protagonists.