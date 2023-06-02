Spider-Man 2’s Symbiote Suit Is ‘Borderline Brutal’

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 demo during the PlayStation Showcase hinted at a handful of new attacks and powers for Peter Parker — courtesy of his shiny new Symbiote suit. According to Insomniac Games, players will feel just how powerful the Spider-Man 2 Symbiote suit can be.

What is the Symbiote suit like in Spider-Man 2?

Insomniac’s creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith spoke to IGN about including the iconic costume. According to Smith, the studio discussed adding the suit into the first game. The team decided, however, that they wanted to go even bigger with it and honor what the suit means to the Spider-Man story.

“I think for us the Symbiote in-gameplay is about power and transformation,” said Smith. “What really powerful moves can we imagine? How can we imagine them working with the Symbiote tentacles, and really changing the gameplay feel.”

The suit will even impact certain in-game abilities and how Peter fights.

“The Symbiote punch is gonna really impact a single target [and] stick them to walls, whereas the Symbiote strike launches a bunch of enemies up in the air,” Smith said. “And so that’s something that lets you shift gears in Spider-Man combat… It’s something we didn’t have before that we could bring with the Symbiote.”

Perhaps most importantly, Intihar said, the Symbiote suit will feel just as powerful as it normally is depicted in other mediums.

“We understand that the expectations for the Symbiote are really high and we wanted it to feel different than what you would normally see,” said Intihar. “Peter and Miles, so much of their move set is based on fluidity, speed, acrobatic, and the Symbiote is power, is strength, aggression and I think we wanted to make sure that from a gameplay standpoint that was represented.”