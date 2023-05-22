Spider-Man 2 Co-op Rumors Once Again Debunked by Insomniac

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced as a single-player game back in September 2021. However, Miles Morales’ voice actor Nadji Jeter threw a wrench into the works by saying in a recently resurfaced interview that the game had a cooperative element. But Insomniac Games cleared up the confusion by once again saying that there is no Spider-Man 2 co-op.

Spider-Man 2 won’t have co-op multiplayer

Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 22, 2023

Insomniac directly replied to someone on Twitter who was asking about co-op by simply saying that Spider-Man 2 will be an “epic single-player adventure.” This echoes the line the team gave on the PlayStation Blog for its announcement, meaning that nothing has changed in the two or so years since.

Jeter was likely the main reason that this got brought up again because a panel he did in September 2022 has recently been passed around (after being uploaded in February). A member of the audience asked Jeter about co-op, to which he replied, “I believe it has been announced. I don’t know if it has been announced or not, but I think so, yeah.”

It’s very possible that players will be able to switch back and forth between Miles and Peter Parker. This might have given the impression of co-op, even if one person will control both Spider-Men.

Jeter also seemed to tease more about the game. When asked if he gets symbiote powers, Jeter said “they’re everywhere” with a smile. Insomniac did slap the “Venom” name on his special abilities in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, after all. Jeter also noted that Miles gets “clever with his webs” in the sequel since he’s grown more as a superhero.