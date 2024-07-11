Helldivers 2 Players Finish Major Order in Under 8 Hours

Arrowhead Game Studio’s Helldivers 2 may be past its peak popularity, but the co-op multiplayer shooter still has a very active community. So active, in fact, that players managed to complete Helldivers 2’s latest Major Order before many of them got to participate.

What happened with the last Helldivers 2 Major Order?

Yesterday’s Helldivers 2 Major order tasked players with killing 100 million of the insectoid Terminids, “ideally using a variety of means — in order to aid scientific research.” However, that task may have been too easy for Super Earth’s strongest soldiers, who killed 100 million bugs within eight hours. While impressive, this unfortunately means that some players didn’t get to participate.

“Guys we just started how have you done this,” reads one post on the Helldivers 2 subreddit from when the Major order was “only” at 86.7%. “BROTHER I JUST GOT ON HOPING TO KILL SOME BUGS WHAT DO YOU MEAN ITS ALREADY OVER,” another user commented in all caps a few hours later. “I think AH underestimated how much the community enjoys murdering bugs lol,” another player wrote.

That third commenter might be on to something. Posts over the last few months some hyperbolic proclamations that Helldivers 2 was dying after updates slowed down. While an exaggeration, the game’s last major peak on Sunday saw around 47,100 players, according to SteamDB. That’s a long way from its all-time peak of over 458,700 players. It’s possible that Arrowhead Game Studios wanted the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order to be something achievable by a smaller group. If that was the case, however, the developer may have overcorrected.

(Source: GamesRadar)