Helldivers 2 Updates to Slow Down Going Forward

Arrowhead Game Studios has said that it’ll space out Helldivers 2 updates a little bit more going forward, following a hectic few months since launch in February 2024. The company had previously indicated that it needs to strike a balance between adding new content and fixing the game to “stay relevant” in the live service space.

Addressing fans on Discord who expected Helldivers 2 to receive another patch, Arrowhead said that it wants to take its time to maintain “the quality standard we want and you deserve.” The dev added that pushing out patches and fixes too quickly can “easily disrupt work flow” and consume resources.

“It needs planning, implementing, monitoring, possibly tweaking in hotfixes,” Arrowhead wrote. “For this one we prefer to stretch it out a little, hopefully with a good result.” The studio added that a “lower cadence overall” will benefit both Helldivers 2 and its community.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt previously said that there’s a lot of pressure to continue fixing live service games, but if developers don’t pause to add new content along the way, they risk shedding players. “We want to deliver the best in the industry and we are calibrating our efforts of fixing vs. new stuff,” Pilestedt said at the time.