Ace Combat 8 Release Date Window Possibly Leaked by Actor’s Resume

Ace Combat 8 release date window is among a lengthy list of unannounced games and their launch info leaked by an actor’s resume. Bandai Namco has previously confirmed that it’s working on the next Ace Combat game, but it has yet to be officially announced.

If the leak is correct, Ace Combat 8 is scheduled for release sometime in 2025. However, take this with a grain of salt because this information comes from a rather poorly redacted resume. The actor in question is Mike Bodie, whose profile is hosted on one of U.K.’s biggest casting website, Spotlight.com (via Reddit, ResetEra).

The resume also lists Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 for release in 2025 along with Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion and The House of the Dead 2 remake. The games are listed as abbreviations, but not only are some of the abbreviations very obvious, they carry the names of their publishers, so the resume pretty much gives everything away.

There is speculation that one of the games code named “OAHU” by Gearbox is Borderlands 4, and it is also listed for release in 2025. A mafia-themed game is also listed in the resume but it doesn’t carry the publisher’s name so it’s unclear if it’s the rumored Mafia 4 or not.