Gamescom 2024: All PS5 news, updates, and announcements from Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2024: All PS5 News and Updates From Opening Night Live

By Zarmena Khan

Gamescom 2024 hosted its Opening Night Live last night, and those specifically looking for PS5 announcements, news, and updates have come to the right place. To address the recent rumors first, yes, Xbox’s Indiana Jones is indeed coming to the PS5. We also got a reveal trailer for the long-rumored new Mafia game.

Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live: Full list of PS5 announcements, news, updates, and trailers

Without further ado, here’s what we saw:

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related

X