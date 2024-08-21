Gamescom 2024: All PS5 News and Updates From Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2024 hosted its Opening Night Live last night, and those specifically looking for PS5 announcements, news, and updates have come to the right place. To address the recent rumors first, yes, Xbox’s Indiana Jones is indeed coming to the PS5. We also got a reveal trailer for the long-rumored new Mafia game.
Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live: Full list of PS5 announcements, news, updates, and trailers
Without further ado, here’s what we saw:
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come to PS5 in Spring 2025
- Mafia: The Old Country rewinds the series back to 1900s on the PS5 in 2025
- Dying Light: The Beast, a standalone game in the series, is launching on PS5 and PS4
- Borderlands 4 is coming to PS5 in 2025
- Free-to-play MOBA Predecessor is out now for PS5 and PS4
- Don’t Nod’s Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is launching in two parts, with Tape 1 out for PS5 in February 2025
- Intriguing action-adventure game Unknown 9: Awakening coming to PS5 on October 18
- Marvel’s Rivals launching on PS5 on December 6
- Supermassive Games’ Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game coming to PS5 in 2025
- Fatal Fury: Night of the Wolves coming to PS5 and PS4 in April 2025
- Sniper Elite: Resistance is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2025
- Dune: Awakening comes to PC first in 2025, PS5 later
- “Emotional first-person narrative game” We Harvest Shadows coming to “consoles”
- Revenge of the Savage Planet, sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet, will release on PS5 in 2025
- Street Fighter 6 gets Terry Bogard on September 24
- Here’s some fresh Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gameplay and trailer
- Goat Simulator is getting remastered for PS5
- King of Meat is a four-player co-op combat game for PS5
- Survival extraction shooter Arc Raiders coming to PS5 in 2025 for $40
- Free-to-play action RPG Path of Exile II launches in early access on PS5 on November 15
- Little Nightmares dev Tarsier is making co-op horror game Reanimal for PS5
- Speaking of Little Nightmares, Supermassive-developed Little Nightmares 3 got a new trailer
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII coming to PS5 and PS4 in February 2025
- Action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan launching on PS5 early 2025
- Floatopia is PS5’s Animal Crossing, coming in 2025
- Construction simulator RoadCraft coming to PS5 in 2025
- Platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World coming to PS5 in October
- Amazon is making a gaming anthology series called Secret Level, and it features PlayStation games
- Adventure gaming Herdling coming to consoles and PC