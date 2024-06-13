PS5 System Update 24.04-09.40.00 Adds Direct Discord Voice Chat

Sony has released PS5 system update 24.04-09.40.00, the patch notes for which reveal that the company will soon roll out direct Discord voice chat integration. This update adds support for the gradual release over the coming weeks.
PS5 system software update 24.04-09.40.00 patch notes (June 13, 2024)
Complete patch notes for today’s PS5 firmware update are as follows:
- Child accounts can now link and add third-party services and apps to their account for PlayStation Network to enjoy benefits and features that enhance their gameplay experience.
- Younger players that use child accounts on PS5 can link accounts to use features like Discord voice chat, music streaming via Apple Music and Spotify, and broadcasting and sharing gameplay via YouTube and Twitch.
- New parental controls are available for parents and guardians. These controls notify and allow them to manage their child’s account links with third-party services and apps. Availability may vary depending on age, parental control settings, and country/region.
- You can now start or join a Discord voice chat directly from your PS5. Open Game Base in the control center and select the Discord tab to access your servers and direct calls.
- We’ve updated the device software for the PULSE Elite wireless headset, PULSE Explore wireless earbuds, and PlayStation Link USB adapter.
- PlayStation Link connection stability has been improved.
- We’ve fixed an issue with the PULSE Elite wireless headset that caused the power to turn off when the audio cable is connected to the audio input jack.
- On the PULSE Elite wireless headset, the status indicator that turns on after establishing PlayStation Link connection is now less bright.
- We’ve improved system software performance and stability.
- We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.