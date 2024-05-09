Arrowhead Wants to Reverse Helldivers 2 Delists

Arrowhead Games Studio CEO Johan Pilestedt has revealed the studio is working to reverse the Helldivers 2 delists that occurred on Steam following the reintroduction of the need for a PSN account to play the game. The game was removed from sale in 177 countries where PSN isn’t available and is yet to return.

Arrowhead is working with PlayStation and Valve to reverse the decision

Helldivers Alerts spotted that Pilestedt told the game’s concerned players on Discord that he is working with PlayStation and Valve to undo Helldivers 2’s delisting on Steam in 177 countries. The developer “won’t rest in my desire to have it available everywhere.”

CEO Addresses Delisted Countries pic.twitter.com/4lHLvFdIAx — Helldivers Alerts (@HelldiversAlert) May 9, 2024

At the end of last week, Sony tried to reinstate the requirement that current PC players would need a PSN account to play the game after June 4. As PSN isn’t available in a large number of countries in which the game had already been sold, it was removed from the Steam marketplace in those locations.

Since then, Sony has reversed course, and the update that would have added the PSN requirement “will not be moving forward.” At the time, Pilestedt thanked PlayStation for “quickly and effectively making the decision” but admitted it had been “a herculean effort.”

Neither Sony nor Valve have commented on the game’s delisting and Pilestedt has hinted the decision may not be down to him. He previously told players “I don’t have the final say” when it came to reversing the PSN requirement, and it’s fair to assume the same can be said for reversing the delistings.

Despite the controversy, today’s update has added the new premium Polar Patriots Warbond featuring new armors, capes, primary weapons, secondary weapons/utilities, capes, banners, and victory poses. The update went ahead with blessing of the Helldivers 2 community following a poll to determine whether it was “tone deaf to release a new (paid) Warbond this soon.”