FromSoftware Would Love a Bloodborne PC Port But Sony’s in the Way

FromSoftware‘s Hidetaka Miyazaki has said that the studio would love a Bloodborne PC port (or even a PS5 remake) but it’s not in his hands and it’s “not his place to talk.” One can’t help but feel a bit sorry for Miyazaki as he continues to be quizzed about the game, only for him to reiterate that there’s nothing that he can personally do.

PS5 and PC players puzzled by Until Dawn remake as Sony ignores Bloodborne requests

In a somewhat bizarre move, Sony has decided to offer PS5 and PC players a remake of Until Dawn, which we have yet to see fans request. What players have requested repeatedly, however, is either a Bloodborne remake or a sequel.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Miyazaki said he’s not the only one who would love to see Bloodborne reach more players. Apparently, FromSoftware devs are all on board. Miyazaki stopped short of saying anything else, adding that he’ll “get in trouble” for doing so. But it’s pretty obvious that IP owner Sony is the one that gets to decide the future of Bloodborne.

“I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port,” Miyazaki said. “If I say I want one, I’ll get in trouble as well. But it’s nothing I’m opposed to.”