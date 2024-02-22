Bloodborne Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Responds to Remake Requests

Bloodborne director Hidetaka Miyazaki was recently quizzed about the possibility of a remake, to which he said that he’s “thrilled” to see how passionate fans are about the game but is unable to say anything. Developed by FromSoftware, Bloodborne remains the property of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and fans continue to be baffled by the company’s decision to leave the IP dormant.

Would a Bloodborne remake make sense on the PS6?

Speaking to Eurogamer, Miyazaki said that Bloodborne is a game that FromSoftware holds “very dear and just as much as our fans.” “It does make me very happy to see that there are still so many people passionate about it,” he added while apologizing for not being able to say anything specific.

Interestingly, Miyazaki is of the view that remakes hold more value when they are released on new hardware. While he doesn’t think that releasing remakes on upgraded consoles is the “be all and end all,” he does think new hardware allows players to appreciate those games.

So, will we get Bloodborne on the PS6 if the PS5 ship has sailed? Miyazaki, unfortunately, can’t say because the ball is in Sony’s court. However, seeing passionate fans of the game makes him and the team at FromSoftware feel “very fortunate.”