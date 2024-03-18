Sony Conducts Poll on Favorite PlayStation Games, Ignores Bloodborne

Sony is polling players on their favorite PlayStation games, and the list it provided undoubtedly includes some of the best PS4 and PS5 titles. However, one game is curiously missing from the list: Bloodborne. The move certainly didn’t go unnoticed, with fans wondering what’s prompting Sony to pretend that the hit FromSoftware PS4 exclusive doesn’t exist.
Bloodborne is widely regarded as one of the best PlayStation exclusive games to date
The poll, which the official Sony Group account ran on Twitter, includes the following games from both the PS4 and PS5 generations:
- Uncharted 4
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Death Stranding
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- God of War Ragnarok
- Demon’s Souls (PS5)
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War (2018)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Returnal
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Spider-Man 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Horizon Zero Dawn
One can argue that there are quite a few beloved games that didn’t make the list, but the absence of what is regarded as one of the best PlayStation exclusives of all times is pretty noticeable. A quick look at the responses to Sony’s tweet is evidence of this.
For now, fans continue to hold out hope for a Bloodborne sequel.