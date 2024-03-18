Sony Conducts Poll on Favorite PlayStation Games, Ignores Bloodborne

Sony is polling players on their favorite PlayStation games, and the list it provided undoubtedly includes some of the best PS4 and PS5 titles. However, one game is curiously missing from the list: Bloodborne. The move certainly didn’t go unnoticed, with fans wondering what’s prompting Sony to pretend that the hit FromSoftware PS4 exclusive doesn’t exist.

The poll, which the official Sony Group account ran on Twitter, includes the following games from both the PS4 and PS5 generations:

Uncharted 4

The Last of Us Part 1

Death Stranding

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

God of War Ragnarok

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

The Last of Us Part 2

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War (2018)

Gran Turismo 7

Returnal

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Spider-Man 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Horizon Zero Dawn

One can argue that there are quite a few beloved games that didn’t make the list, but the absence of what is regarded as one of the best PlayStation exclusives of all times is pretty noticeable. A quick look at the responses to Sony’s tweet is evidence of this.

Y’all kept Bloodborne off the list because y’all knew Bloodborne would WASH the whole list ? pic.twitter.com/IKVv3ESdNC — ☯️ (@Bkwrd1) March 12, 2024

Where is Bloodborne? I don't like this intern. — Hype Your Games (@HypeYourGames) March 11, 2024

F for the lack of Bloodborne pic.twitter.com/JpQpfbpuKR — Jivesh (@Jivesh1995) March 11, 2024

Bloodborne, poll closed.



Now go there and make the remake — Left4Joker | RPG e Soulslike (@Left4Joker) March 14, 2024

For now, fans continue to hold out hope for a Bloodborne sequel.