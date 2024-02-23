Elden Ring 2 Currently Isn’t Planned But FromSoftware Doesn’t Rule It Out

FromSoftware‘s Hidetaka Miyazaki has denied that Elden Ring 2 is in the works. In fact, FromSoftware has no plans for a sequel at present, but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of making one either. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s most successful game to date, marked by both critical and commercial successes.

Elden Ring 2 might not be published by Bandai Namco, if it’s ever made

In an interview with IGN ahead of the launch of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Miyazaki said that FromSoftware wants to leave the door open for a sequel but there’s no guarantee that it’ll make one. “We don’t want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now,” he explained. “I think we said a similar thing at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn’t want to flatten those possibilities or put a pin in them just at that time, and it’s a similar story with Elden Ring.”

Miyazaki added that FromSoftware might have “more ideas” for Elden Ring in the future. Speaking of which, a future entry might be published by FromSoftware rather than Bandai Namco. It was recently discovered that FromSoftware purchased the IP from the publishing giant, which is undergoing financial troubles at the moment.