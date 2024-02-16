Looks Like Elden Ring IP Is Now Owned by FromSoftware

It looks like Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has purchased the IP from publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment. Internet sleuths discovered a United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filing for transfer of IP ownership dated April 2023, suggesting that Bandai Namco agreed to let go of the global hit.

Sony and Tencent have been investing in Elden Ring developer FromSoftware

Both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Tencent have been increasing their stake in FromSoftware and its parent company Kadokawa, with the view to enabling both to self publish their games. As of August 2022, Sony owns 14.1% of FromSoftware whereas Tencent owns 16.3%.

It’s unclear if Sony and Tencent were behind the push to purchase Elden Ring, but the news has surprised some given the game’s success. Many wonder why Bandai Namco would let go of such a prized IP.

Worth noting, however, that Bandai Namco hasn’t had a stellar financial year and recently reported a whopping 96% decrease in profit year-on-year for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company has canceled five games in development and has pledged stricter quality control going forward.

Whether Bandai Namco’s financial troubles have anything to do with its decision to sell Elden Ring is anybody’s guess.