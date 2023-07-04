Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Going to San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel has announced that Insomniac’s upcoming game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. The game will be appearing alongside Marvel Snap, and the company is promising “exclusive announcements” throughout the weekend.

When is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 appearing at San Diego Comic-Con?

San Diego Comic-Con runs between July 20-23, 2023. While Marvel has revealed some of the panels that will be running at SDCC, all we know is that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be appearing at the show. The company has promised more information on Spider-Man 2 and Marvel Snap soon.

Rumors are already predicting we will see the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer at the show, which will then be made available on social media platforms. Meanwhile, players are hoping for more gameplay footage at the show, despite already being treated to a lengthy gameplay demo at the last PlayStation Showcase. Some are even wishing for a playable demo at the show despite Insomniac confirming there would not be a PS5 demo before its release date on October 20.

Only Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel Snap have been confirmed for the show, but others are hoping to also get a cameo appearance from Marvel’s Wolverine. No movies or TV shows have been named to be appearing at SDCC, but we can perhaps expect to get more news or even footage of Captain America: Brand New World, Thunderbolts, Blade, and the untitled Deadpool movie. Movies like Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars are likely to be too far into the future to make too much of an impact at the show.

For now, Marvel has said there will be a livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and exclusive merchandise from The Official Marvel Store. A full schedule of panels, additional signings, and events will be revealed soon.