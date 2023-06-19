Spider-Man 2 PS5 Demo Not Planned, Says Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games has said that it has no plans to release a demo for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5. A fan was hoping to get their hands on the game a little early, but the developer has said we’ll have to wait until launch day in October to swing around New York.

Will Spider-Man 2 PS5 get a PS Plus Premium demo in the future?

A handful of fans were disappointed by Insomniac’s response, but worth noting that neither Spider-Man 1 nor Miles Morales received a demo. A Spider-Man 2 demo may have been welcome, but it wasn’t expected.

no plans for a demo! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 17, 2023

Sony has been adding its recent first-party games — including last year’s juggernaut God of War Ragnarok — to the PS Plus Premium trials section. We therefore won’t be surprised to see a Spider-Man 2 trial added to the service. However, there is no guarantee that this will happen, and no word on how long it’ll be before a trial is added, if there is one planned to begin with.

Those who aren’t familiar with Insomniac’s Spider-Man can get their hands on Spider-Man Remastered or Miles Morales for the PS5 to get a feel of things.

Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20.