The Last of Us 2 Earned Nearly $250M in Revenue From PSN Downloads Alone

A leaked Sony Interactive Entertainment document reveals that Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 raked in over $242 million in revenue from PS Store downloads alone. The leak is part of a treasure trove of documents that hackers got a hold of following a ransomware attack on Insomniac Games last year.

The Last of Us 2 PS Store downloads are third best in Sony’s history

As spotted by a ResetEra user, the leaked data was accurate up until June 2023 and TLOU 2’s revenue may have increased since then. However, based on what we know now, TLOU 2 is Sony’s third-best game in terms of revenue collected from PSN. The top spot is claimed by 2019’s Marvel’s Spider-Man (over $315 million in PSN revenue), and the second position goes to God of War Ragnarok (over $279 million in PSN revenue).

To reiterate, this is just PSN revenue and doesn’t include physical sales. With those accounted for, Sony exclusives seem to generate some eye-popping revenue. However, revenues are being overshadowed by PlayStation’s increasing budgets and costs of development.

After TLOU 2, the following games earned the most PSN revenue to date (in this particular order): Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War (2018), Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and The Last of Us PS4 remaster.