Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console Covers Nabbed by Scalpers

When preorders for the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle and accessories went live last Friday, console covers were the first to disappear. Within seconds, all major retailers were out of stock online, following which listings for the covers popped up on eBay for nearly triple the price. The kicker? Some of them have been sold already.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers ‘unlikely’ to be back in stock

Preorders went live at 10 am local time in multiple regions, owing to which we noticed that the limited edition console covers were the first to go in Asia and Europe. With the clock yet to strike 10 am in the U.S., I patiently waited on multiple websites including PS Direct, Target, GameStop, and Best Buy to grab the console covers — none of which processed my order. Looking at various gaming forums and social media websites, there was visible frustration among fans who were in the same boat.

As spotted by GameSpot, listings for the Spider-Man 2 console covers now appear on eBay for nearly triple the price, some of which have already been sold to those desperate to get their hands on them. The cheapest listing at the time of this writing sits at $147 (MSRP is $65).

Over on Twitter, developer Insomniac Games told upset fans that the covers are unlikely to be back in stock.

The plates are unlikely to go back in stock. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 28, 2023

Here’s hoping Sony has a better system for dealing with bots next time.